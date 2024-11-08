This week on The Allegheny Front, the election. We’ll hear from voters in Pennsylvania who are skeptical about climate change and solutions, like electric vehicles and solar energy. Environmental leaders react to what a second Trump administration will mean for the climate. And, how state elections might and might not impact environmental progress in Pennsylvania.
- What Pennsylvania voters say about the environment - Whether they chose President-elect Trump or Vice President Harris on election day, Pennsylvania voters had a variety of views when it came to climate change and the environment.
- Longtime environmental official on Pennsylvania election results: People will need to be ‘as tenacious as the industry’ - David Hess, former Secretary of the Pa. DEP and author of an environmental blog, weighs in on the split legislature and Republican attorney general.
- What can we expect from a Trump administration? Our reporters weigh in. - Our reporters say expect fossil fuels to be a huge focus, with the promise of "drill, baby, drill," slashing climate funding and gutting environmental regulations.