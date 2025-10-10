Episode for October 10, 2025

The Monongahela River is still an industrial river. That doesn’t stop people from using it for recreation, like open swimming. A new study looks at how climate change has impacted streams that native trout rely on. Water quality in Pennsylvania streams is being hindered by aging dams, many of which are dangerous and obsolete.

The Trump administration has reversed course and decided not to delay Biden-era rules limiting air pollution from the steel industry. Train derailments in the Pittsburgh region are more likely to happen in disadvantaged communities and near waterways. Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed a flood disclosure bill to help prospective home buyers recognize the risks of property located in flood-prone areas.

Additional stories from our news partners:

EPA approves long-awaited protections for endangered fish in the Delaware River

Low-head dams pose risks in Appalachia, but some people aren’t ready to see them go

Fossil fuels and renewable energy meet in new Pitt degree