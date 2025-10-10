Episode for October 10, 2025

The Monongahela River is still an industrial river. That doesn’t stop people from using it for recreation, like open swimming. A new study looks at how climate change has impacted streams that native trout rely on. Water quality in Pennsylvania streams is being hindered by aging dams, many of which are dangerous and obsolete.
The Trump administration has reversed course and decided not to delay Biden-era rules limiting air pollution from the steel industry. Train derailments in the Pittsburgh region are more likely to happen in disadvantaged communities and near waterways. Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed a flood disclosure bill to help prospective home buyers recognize the risks of property located in flood-prone areas.
- View from the Mon: Climate change’s impact on native brook trout - A study compared the impact of climate on native brook trout in 11 streams in the Laurel Highlands in the Monongahela River watershed.
- The swimmers who take on the Mon, together - They’ve dubbed themselves the Mon’ster Swimmers, and they brave the waters of the Monongahela River in Pittsburgh together from spring until fall.
- Flood disclosure bill to help home buyers recognize risks passes in Pa. House - One legislator hopes the law will help would-be property owners recognize the risks of property located in flood-prone areas.
- EPA reverses course on rule that will force U.S. Steel to monitor for cancer-causing emissions - U.S. Steel's Clairton coke works will now have to monitor for benzene, a known carcinogen, at the plant's fence line. EPA had paused the rules.
- Dangerous train derailments more likely in vulnerable communities, Pitt analysis shows - The report from the University of Pittsburgh looks at rail accidents between 1998 and 2024, using data from the Federal Railroad Administration.
EPA approves long-awaited protections for endangered fish in the Delaware River
Low-head dams pose risks in Appalachia, but some people aren’t ready to see them go