Fifty years ago, parts of the Delaware River stank, and fish couldn’t survive in it. We look at how the Clean Water Act helped to revive this dead river. And, we have the first installment of a new series highlighting Black urban farmers growing food to sustain their communities.

Plus, a new collection of climate fiction looks forward to a better world for the environment and for people. We have news about new Pennsylvania regulations for gas wells and PFAS in drinking water, and a petition against Ohio’s injection well program.

