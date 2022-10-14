Fifty years ago, parts of the Delaware River stank, and fish couldn’t survive in it. We look at how the Clean Water Act helped to revive this dead river. And, we have the first installment of a new series highlighting Black urban farmers growing food to sustain their communities.
Plus, a new collection of climate fiction looks forward to a better world for the environment and for people. We have news about new Pennsylvania regulations for gas wells and PFAS in drinking water, and a petition against Ohio’s injection well program.
- Peace, love, friendship and food come together on an urban farm in Pittsburgh’s Hill District - In the first installment of our four-part series, “Sowing Soil with Soul” in partnership with Soul Pitt Media, we visit Kent Bey of the Peace and Friendship Farm.
- A new collection of climate fiction imagines a just, green future - A new collection of short stories looks into the future to find hope and community-based solutions amid the climate crisis.
- Ohio groups petition U.S. EPA to revoke state’s regulation of oil and gas waste disposal wells - The groups say Ohio's failure to enforce regulations is endangering drinking water and burdening low-income Appalachian communities.
- How the Delaware River went from a stinking mess to a year-round attraction - For much of the 20th century, the Delaware River stank, and no fish could survive. Then, 50 years ago, the Clean Water Act was passed.
- Pa. moves natural gas well emissions rule forward, seeks to beat federal deadline - The rule covers conventional oil and gas sites that have already been built or drilled. Reducing VOC emissions is expected to also lower leaks of methane, a potent greenhouse gas.