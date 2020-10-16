Researchers are hoping a genetically modified American chestnut can help restore this giant to eastern forests. Emergency planners in communities along the Mariner East pipeline say they’ve been left in the dark. A psychologist discusses how to cope with the anxiety of climate change. Plus, news about radioactivity from gas wells.
- Study: Radiation Levels Higher Downwind of Fracking Sites - Researchers found elevated levels of radioactivity on air particles measured downwind of fracking sites around the country. They say health effects are possible, though not imminent.
- Climate Change Brings up Some Hard Emotions, but There Can Be Joy in the Struggle - A psychologist explains how people can cope with the feelings of sadness, fear and anxiety around climate change by looking for solutions and meaning in their lives.
- Restoring the American Chestnut with Genetic Engineering Splits the Conservation Community - Scientists are hoping a genetically modified American chestnut can restore the iconic tree. Some groups say it could be a Trojan horse for more GMO trees.
- Emergency Plans Fail to Consider Complexity of Mariner East Pipelines, and Those Most at Risk in an Accident - Experts say they require specialized planning, with blueprints for how all people — especially those with disabilities — can get to safety. But Pa.’s plan is one of passing the buck.
- DEP Issues New Fines for Westmoreland County Landfill That Accepts Drilling Waste - The agency fined Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill $59,000 for multiple violations over the past year, including spills and leaks.
- Along Mariner East Pipelines, Secrecy and a Patchwork of Emergency Plans Leave Many at Risk and in the Dark - Despite being one of the most controversial projects in Pennsylvania history, many emergency managers and others along the route cannot confidently answer one pressing question: Are we prepared?