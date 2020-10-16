Researchers are hoping a genetically modified American chestnut can help restore this giant to eastern forests. Emergency planners in communities along the Mariner East pipeline say they’ve been left in the dark. A psychologist discusses how to cope with the anxiety of climate change. Plus, news about radioactivity from gas wells.

Study: Radiation Levels Higher Downwind of Fracking Sites - Researchers found elevated levels of radioactivity on air particles measured downwind of fracking sites around the country. They say health effects are possible, though not imminent.

Climate Change Brings up Some Hard Emotions, but There Can Be Joy in the Struggle - A psychologist explains how people can cope with the feelings of sadness, fear and anxiety around climate change by looking for solutions and meaning in their lives.

Restoring the American Chestnut with Genetic Engineering Splits the Conservation Community - Scientists are hoping a genetically modified American chestnut can restore the iconic tree. Some groups say it could be a Trojan horse for more GMO trees.

Emergency Plans Fail to Consider Complexity of Mariner East Pipelines, and Those Most at Risk in an Accident - Experts say they require specialized planning, with blueprints for how all people — especially those with disabilities — can get to safety. But Pa.’s plan is one of passing the buck.

DEP Issues New Fines for Westmoreland County Landfill That Accepts Drilling Waste - The agency fined Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill $59,000 for multiple violations over the past year, including spills and leaks.