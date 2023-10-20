Insurance premiums could rise as more severe storms cause downed trees and dump water on Pennsylvania. We’ll also hear about a series of public meetings to learn about the health impacts of the February train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Plus, we take a closer at the news that Pa. will get parts of two federally-backed hydrogen hubs.
We have news about federal funds for improving the tree canopy in the Pittsburgh area, capping off old oil and gas wells and supporting green manufacturing. Plus, a new solar project is coming to a Pittsburgh neighborhood amid news that Pa. is among the worst for renewable energy development.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- National Academies gather East Palestine health questions to consider future research - The National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine are holding sessions to hear about lingering health questions from the community, scientists and local officials.
- How a $9 million grant will boost Pittsburgh’s urban forest - The funds will be used for professional tree care, addressing urban heat islands and a low-income homeowner tree care fund, among other projects.
- 100 old oil and gas wells plugged in Pa.; 300,00 to go - Plugging 100 oil and gas wells in 10 months is more than Pennsylvania has done in six years, thanks to federal funds from the Infrastructure Law.
- Pittsburgh groups awarded $10M to support green manufacturing efforts - Mini-grants up to $10,000 are anticipated to help 1,000 local manufacturers. The money comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
- Climate change is causing more damaging ‘mid-size’ storms. Insurers are taking notice - In Pennsylvania, just 1.6% of homes have flood insurance. “That’s really scary because we’re seeing more and more inland flood catastrophes."
- Pa. lagged in renewable energy growth in past decade, but trend may be reversing - A new report ranks Pennsylvania at the bottom of states for renewable energy growth over the last decade. Only Alaska is worse.