Metalico, a metal recycler on Neville Island in Allegheny County, is now the target of EPA. It has been a nuisance to the community for years. Pittsburgh has a new light pollution ordinance. An astronomer advocates for dark skies. Criminal charges against a pipeline company do little to spark action in the Pa. legislature.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- Despite criminal charges against pipeline company, no action expected from Pa. legislature - Some Democrats call for the shutdown of the Mariner East pipeline after criminal charges. But Pa. lawmakers are unlikely to act on pipeline safety.
- Environmental advocates applaud EPA plan to address PFAS, but say more is needed - EPA released a 3-year "roadmap" to prevent this class of toxic chemicals from being released into the environment and speed up the cleanup process. Advocates say too many unanswered questions remain.
-
Air advocates have targeted a Neville Island metal recycler for years. Now, the feds have stepped in - US EPA determined that Metalico is a major source of air pollution. Neighbors and air activists have been complaining about odors and pollution for years.
- ‘Orphaned’ wells are a problem in Pennsylvania. There are more of them than we thought - A new report shows the western part of the state has the most abandoned or 'orphan' gas wells in Pa. They're a big source of methane, a potent greenhouse gas.