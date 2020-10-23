A sweeping new plan for restoration, recreation and commerce in the Ohio River watershed aims to bring federal dollars to the 15-state region. This election season, we hear from voters on actions they want from lawmakers on climate change, and from an environmental group hoping to turn Pa.’s Republican-led legislature blue. Plus, climate change could already be impacting the safety of boats, barges and their operators on the the Ohio River.
- Researchers Train Dogs to Sniff Out Spotted Lanternfly Eggs - The dogs are being trained by UPenn researchers. A study shows dogs can identity the egg masses with up to 95 percent accuracy.
- Group Looks to Turn Pa General Assembly Blue to Make Progress on the Environment - Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives has been controlled by the GOP for a decade. Environmentalists say to solve the climate crisis and clean up the state’s air and water, that has to change.
- High Waters, Hazardous Cargo: The Complicated Job of Keeping Waterways Safe in the Ohio Watershed - Extreme weather has been cited more and more frequently as a contributing cause in serious marine accidents at a time when shipping of hazardous materials like crude oil is increasing.
- New Strategy for the Ohio River Aims for Clean Water, New Jobs and More Fun - The sweeping new plan calls for a restored ecosystem, better flood protection and more nature-based recreation in the 15-state watershed.
- Pennsylvanians Want a Lot From Their Lawmakers When It Comes to Climate Change - From more regulations to transitioning to renewable energy, voters have a long wish list for climate action for lawmakers.
- Climate Change Could Shift Pennsylvania’s Wildfire Season - Pennsylvania wildfires usually happen in the spring, but that could be changing.