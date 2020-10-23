A sweeping new plan for restoration, recreation and commerce in the Ohio River watershed aims to bring federal dollars to the 15-state region. This election season, we hear from voters on actions they want from lawmakers on climate change, and from an environmental group hoping to turn Pa.’s Republican-led legislature blue. Plus, climate change could already be impacting the safety of boats, barges and their operators on the the Ohio River.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn