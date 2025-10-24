Episode for October 24, 2025

Conservationists used fire to manage habitat in an Allegheny County meadow. The practice goes back centuries to Indigenous peoples. High-pressure water used in a maintenance procedure on a valve led to a fatal explosion in August at U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works. A Pittsburgh-area manufacturer of next-generation batteries will expand operations next year. State lawmakers are considering how to prepare for an increase in data centers, looking to build in Pennsylvania.
And potato chips are getting pricey. Is growing potatoes amid a climate crisis part of the reason? A native growing group is trying to convince the neighbors to tackle yard work more naturally.
- Washington County acreage pitched as ‘carbon-neutral’ data center development - The pitch includes 400 buildable acres and access to natural gas reserves, a lot of water and methane from coal mines.
- Eos Energy to relocate HQ to North Side, invest $353 million in region, Shapiro says - Eos makes zinc-based batteries for industrial and other large-scale uses, including renewable energy projects.
- Pa. lawmakers consider rules for data centers; industry warns of over-regulation - A proposal would require large data centers to use 25% renewable energy and have them pay into utility assistance programs.
- This group wants to help you make your yard more wild - Wild Ones wants to help people plant yards and gardens that nurture the Earth rather than harm it. This fall, try leaving the leaves in your yard to help wildlife.
- Is climate change to blame for the high cost of potato chips? We crunched the numbers - Pennsylvania potato experts say potato chip prices are up because of inflation. But heat and poor growing conditions in the state are playing a role.
- High-pressure maintenance procedure led to valve rupture in fatal US Steel blast - The valve that burst was originally built in 1953. The company used a high-pressure technique that resulted in a rupture.