Both John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz used to be in favor of a moratorium on fracking, but now both support it. Do voters care? The Pa. legislature just passed a $2 billion package of tax breaks meant to support the natural gas industry.
While the Clean Water Act regulated unchecked industrial pollution, it didn’t cover contamination like pharmaceuticals, which are a danger to wildlife. Plus, as the Clean Water Act turns 50, some of its protections for wetlands and smaller bodies of water could be limited by an upcoming Supreme Court decision.
News about Shell’s Falcon pipeline and the Pa. DOH study of fracking and health.
Additional story links: WHYY: The Delaware River’s invisible threats
- The future of the Clean Water Act: How it might be limited and how it could be improved - The landmark legislation passed by Congress in 1972 isn’t perfect, but its scope may be limited by an upcoming Supreme Court decision.
- In Pa. Senate race, Fetterman and Oz change views on fracking, trying to match voters - They were once both against it. Now they're both for it. But do voters care?
- Pa.’s natural gas industry set to get billions in state tax credits - Called a backroom deal by critics, the bill includes nearly $2 billion in tax credits. Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to sign it.
- State Sen. Camera Bartolotta urged Pa. health department to drop out of fracking public health forum, letter shows - State Sen. Bartolotta, a Washington County Republican, objected to the participation of the Center for Coalfield Justice and the Environmental Health Project.
- DEP fines Shell $670K for erosion, spills during Falcon pipeline construction - Violations occurred numerous times along the Falcon pipeline that will feed ethane to Shell's Beaver County ethane cracker.