Both John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz used to be in favor of a moratorium on fracking, but now both support it. Do voters care? The Pa. legislature just passed a $2 billion package of tax breaks meant to support the natural gas industry.

While the Clean Water Act regulated unchecked industrial pollution, it didn’t cover contamination like pharmaceuticals, which are a danger to wildlife. Plus, as the Clean Water Act turns 50, some of its protections for wetlands and smaller bodies of water could be limited by an upcoming Supreme Court decision.

News about Shell’s Falcon pipeline and the Pa. DOH study of fracking and health.

