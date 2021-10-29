Climate change is making it harder to hunt and fish. An advocacy group wants hunters and anglers to speak out. Pennsylvania Senate passed a resolution disapproving of the state joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Taking down dams to create a free-flowing Mahoning River is not without controversy. Consumer choices are hard when you want to do good for the environment. One expert says don’t sweat the small stuff.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- How hunters and anglers could help shift climate policy - The National Wildlife Federation is betting the sporting community can influence decision-makers on policies that fight climate change and preserve habitats for fish and game animals.
- ‘Unbuilding’: What Might Happen if Dams are Removed in the Ohio River Watershed - Removing small unused dams improves safety and fish habitat, but not everyone is on board.
- Want to Save the Planet? Expert Says Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff - With eco-friendly consumers avoiding plastic containers, green packaging is big business. But one expert says it's policy changes that will make the most difference.
- Senate moves to block key part of Wolf’s climate plan - The Senate passed a resolution disapproving the rule to allow Pa. to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas initiative. The vote was shy of a veto-proof majority. It now goes to the House.
- Advocates call on Wolf to uphold methane promise - The Wolf administration has been working on methane rules for existing gas wells for years. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas.