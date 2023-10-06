A group of doctors at UPMC pushed the Pittsburgh hospital system to do things like reduce waste and switch chemicals. Now the effort is gaining momentum. We’ll also talk with climatologist Michael E. Mann about his new book that looks back millions of years into Earth’s history to help us survive the climate crisis. Plus, environmentalists trawl local waterways in search of little plastic pellets that could harm wildlife.
We have news about a potential lawsuit over plastic pollution in the Ohio River, EPA’s rejection of parts of U.S. Steel’s air quality permit for the Clairton Coke Works, and climate activists in Harrisburg.
- EPA rejects part of U.S. Steel’s air quality permit for the Clairton Coke Works - Environmental groups argued the permit doesn't have proper testing, monitoring and reporting requirements for several pollutants. EPA agreed.
- Climate activists call on Pennsylvania lawmakers to end fossil fuel use - Activists from across Pa. gathered at the state capitol Monday to urge the governor and lawmakers to do more on climate change.
- In Michael Mann’s new book, Earth’s climate history shows us there’s still time to act - "Our Fragile Moment" takes lessons from the paleoclimate record to help us survive the climate crisis.
- Groups threaten to sue Beaver County plastics manufacturer for releasing ‘nurdles’ into Ohio River tributary - The groups say they found plastic pellets called nurdles near the outfall of the Styropek plant along Raccoon Creek.
- Health care has a massive carbon footprint. These UPMC doctors are trying to change that - A group of doctors pushed the hospital system to do things like reduce waste and switch chemicals. Now the effort is gaining momentum.
- Surveying the Ohio River for plastic nurdles, as Shell readies to open cracker - Activists have teamed up with local scientists to find out how many pellets are in the river now, to know if the plant spills any after it opens.