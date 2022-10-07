We answer your questions about the impact of Shell’s ethane cracker on the region’s jobs, property values, and of course, air pollution. Meanwhile, the state health department is funding the University of Pittsburgh to study the impacts of fracking on health, but both groups pulled out of a public meeting about the work.

We’ll also hear about a nature preserve in Wyoming County that’s now one of three new Pennsylvania parks. Plus, we have news about air regulations on gas wells, a solar farm in Armstrong County, and a new group on outdoor recreation.

Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on energy and the environment - Republican Doug Mastriano has called for deregulating the state’s fossil fuel industries. Democrat Josh Shapiro wants “responsible fracking.”

Climate activists reluctantly back John Fetterman in tightening Pennsylvania Senate race - “I’m going to vote for John Fetterman because the Democratic Party has deprived me of better options,” said one voter concerned about climate change.

Meet These Creatures of the Night, if You Dare - If you take this nature hike at night, you never know who you might run into.