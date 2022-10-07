fbpx

Prove your humanity


Lost your password?

We answer your questions about the impact of Shell’s ethane cracker on the region’s jobs, property values, and of course, air pollution. Meanwhile, the state health department is funding the University of Pittsburgh to study the impacts of fracking on health, but both groups pulled out of a public meeting about the work.

We’ll also hear about a nature preserve in Wyoming County that’s now one of three new Pennsylvania parks. Plus, we have news about air regulations on gas wells, a solar farm in Armstrong County, and a new group on outdoor recreation.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

 