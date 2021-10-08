More wind turbines in the ocean mean more renewable energy on the grid. But what’s the impact on fisheries? Pennsylvania’s attorney general files criminal charges for the Mariner East pipeline. A new group is encouraging people to retire their lawnmowers and leaf blowers and plant native species.
- Don’t rake those leaves. A new group wants to help you make your yard more wild - A new Western Pa. chapter of the nonprofit Wild Ones wants to help people to have yards and gardens that nurture the Earth rather than harm it.
- Jersey Shore’s fishing industry wonders if it can coexist with industrial-size wind farms - Planned wind farms off the Jersey Shore occupy some of the most fertile fishing grounds in the nation, prompting a battle between fisheries and wind power.
- Proposed natural gas power plant in Washington County asks state to withdraw permits - The company that proposed the "Beech Hollow" gas power plant asked DEP to withdraw its air permits, a victory for environmentalists.
- New report says central Pa. cities had worst air quality in 2020, calls for emissions cuts - Lancaster had the most unhealthy air days in 2020 in Pennsylvania with 107, while Harrisburg had 97 and Reading had 82.
- Pa. charges Energy Transfer with environmental crimes over Mariner East pipeline project - Energy Transfer faces 48 criminal charges related to construction of its Mariner East pipeline project, including a felony count of failing to report pollution.
- Pittsburgh region saw about two months of unhealthy air days in 2020, study finds - Last year, Pittsburgh had 57 days of poor air quality, which is linked to heart and lung problems, cancer and premature death.