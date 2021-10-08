More wind turbines in the ocean mean more renewable energy on the grid. But what’s the impact on fisheries? Pennsylvania’s attorney general files criminal charges for the Mariner East pipeline. A new group is encouraging people to retire their lawnmowers and leaf blowers and plant native species.

Don’t rake those leaves. A new group wants to help you make your yard more wild - A new Western Pa. chapter of the nonprofit Wild Ones wants to help people to have yards and gardens that nurture the Earth rather than harm it.

Jersey Shore’s fishing industry wonders if it can coexist with industrial-size wind farms - Planned wind farms off the Jersey Shore occupy some of the most fertile fishing grounds in the nation, prompting a battle between fisheries and wind power.

Proposed natural gas power plant in Washington County asks state to withdraw permits - The company that proposed the "Beech Hollow" gas power plant asked DEP to withdraw its air permits, a victory for environmentalists.

New report says central Pa. cities had worst air quality in 2020, calls for emissions cuts - Lancaster had the most unhealthy air days in 2020 in Pennsylvania with 107, while Harrisburg had 97 and Reading had 82.

Pa. charges Energy Transfer with environmental crimes over Mariner East pipeline project - Energy Transfer faces 48 criminal charges related to construction of its Mariner East pipeline project, including a felony count of failing to report pollution.