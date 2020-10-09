How will the issue of fracking influence the 2020 election? We’ll hear what voters think. Why Trump keeps losing in court. A coal magnet who fought mine safety rules has filed for black lung benefits. Allegheny County improves its handling of applications for air pollution permits.

Bob Murray, Coal Operator Who Fought Regulations, Has Filed for Black Lung Benefits - Murray’s companies fought against safety rules meant to prevent the fatal disease. He ran the largest privately-owned underground coal mining company in the US.

Trump Pounds Fracking as a Wedge Issue in Pa. Will It help? - President Trump gets fracking's job numbers, and Biden's position on the industry, wrong as he makes play for rural voters. But will it work?

Trump Keeps Losing in Court - Two experts weigh in on why Trump's cases are losing in court, and what the future may hold for environmental laws and regulations.