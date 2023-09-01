A new distillery in Northwestern Pennsylvania makes alcohol from sunflowers but also has an environmental education center and the world’s longest bar made from a continuous piece of wood. We head to the Boundary Waters and Canoe Area Wilderness on Minnesota’s border with Canda, where researchers and Indigenous leaders are reviving an age-old tradition of using fire to manage the land.

We have news about a plan to bow hunt in two Pittsburgh parks to manage deer, a vote to create a climate action plan in Allegheny County, and criticism of a request to burn tires at a waste coal plant.

