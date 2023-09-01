A new distillery in Northwestern Pennsylvania makes alcohol from sunflowers but also has an environmental education center and the world’s longest bar made from a continuous piece of wood. We head to the Boundary Waters and Canoe Area Wilderness on Minnesota’s border with Canda, where researchers and Indigenous leaders are reviving an age-old tradition of using fire to manage the land.
We have news about a plan to bow hunt in two Pittsburgh parks to manage deer, a vote to create a climate action plan in Allegheny County, and criticism of a request to burn tires at a waste coal plant.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- Rekindling wilderness: Bringing back an Indigenous practice to manage the land - The Indigenous practice of using fire to manage land is being revived in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Minnesota.
- Allegheny County to create climate action plan - Strategies could include increasing efficiency in county-owned buildings, switching to electric vehicles and expanding bike lanes and buses.
- Alcohol made from sunflower seeds?! A tour of a new distillery and educational center in Kane - It also features the world’s longest bar made from one continuous piece of wood.
- Pittsburgh advances deer bowhunting program to manage overpopulation - Pittsburgh’s deer population is out of control: That’s about the only thing city officials, animal rights advocates and frustrated residents agree on.
- Pa. crypto plant wants to burn tires; environmental advocates ask regulator to say ‘no’ - Stronghold Digital Mining wants to burn shredded tires at one of its waste coal plants. Environmental groups say air pollution would increase.