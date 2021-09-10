The challenges of preserving the sacred ground at the Flight 93 National Memorial and the efforts to treat water pollution that plagued the site long before the plane crashed there on 9/11. A look back as a naturalist searched for reassurance in nature on September 12. We dig into the recent decision by a federal judge to throw out a Trump rule that stripped protections for many streams and wetlands.

