The challenges of preserving the sacred ground at the Flight 93 National Memorial and the efforts to treat water pollution that plagued the site long before the plane crashed there on 9/11. A look back as a naturalist searched for reassurance in nature on September 12. We dig into the recent decision by a federal judge to throw out a Trump rule that stripped protections for many streams and wetlands.
- Flight 93 Crashed Among Coal Mines. Treating the Water There Was No Ordinary Project - Treatment ponds were the answer to a problem that briefly threatened the creation of the memorial itself. How they came to be still carries weight for the people involved in the work.
- Essay: Finding a ‘Field of Innocence’ at the Flight 93 Crash Site - For naturalist Chuck Tague, bluets, a wildflower also known as innocence or Quaker ladies, became a symbolic part of the landscape at the Flight 93 crash site in southwestern Pennsylvania.
- Twenty Years After Flight 93 Crashed, the Living Memorial Faces Both Old and New Threats - The memorial’s designers set out to restore life at the site, and provide a space for healing and reflection in nature. But maintaining that vision is proving to be a challenge.
- Judge Vacates Trump’s Rollback of Protections for Streams, Wetlands - It's back to the drawing board for a rule to define which streams, wetlands are protected under the Clean Water Act after a judge found the Trump-era rule risks "serious environmental harm."