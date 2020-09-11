An Obama-era climate rule that Big Oil actually liked is gutted by the EPA. Why? How Appalachia reimagines itself, with an equitable, carbon neutral future. Will a controversial cap-and-trade program reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Pennsylvania?
- Why the Trump Administration is Rolling Back a Climate Rule that Big Oil Actually Likes - In gutting an Obama-era rule to regulate methane emissions from oil and gas wells, EPA wants to make it harder to regulate the industry in the future.
- Appalachia Coalition Creates Blueprint for Sustainable, Equitable Future - Reimagine Appalachia breaks away from fossil fuels, to build a carbon neutral economy with racial equity and good paying jobs.
- Bill to Keep Pa. Out of Regional Cap-and-Trade Program Passes, Faces Governor’s Veto - DEP estimates the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative would prevent 180 million tons of carbon dioxide by 2030, and bring in $300 million.