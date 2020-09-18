How realistic is a petrochemical boom in the Ohio Valley? Authors of “Appalachian Fall” say lessons from coal country can help what’s ailing America. Groups challenge new federal air rules for ethane crackers. Plus, a study from Pittsburgh links air pollution and risk of stroke in heart patients. Pennsylvania is a step closer to joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

Enviro Groups Challenge EPA’s New Air Rule for Ethane Crackers - Groups say the new rules don't protect the public from harmful emissions from these plants and allow too many loopholes for industry.

“Appalachian Fall” Shows How Coal Country Could Be a Model for Rebuilding America - Authors of a new book say coal country's crisis should matter to the nation. "America's got to figure out transition for economies, and we need to do it right here in Appalachia, right now."