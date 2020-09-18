fbpx

How realistic is a petrochemical boom in the Ohio Valley? Authors of “Appalachian Fall” say lessons from coal country can help what’s ailing America. Groups challenge new federal air rules for ethane crackers. Plus, a study from Pittsburgh links air pollution and risk of stroke in heart patients. Pennsylvania is a step closer to joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

 

 

