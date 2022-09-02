PFAS, called forever chemicals, is the latest worry over fracking. We talk to a reporter about how PFAS found in one man’s well water could have come from fracking. One year later, the impacts of Hurricane Ida linger for people in Pennsylvania. And, we talk with a conservationist about purple martins, which need human-made birdhouses to keep them from going extinct in the eastern U.S.

Plus, news about a fracking waste injection well in Allegheny County, air monitors in Delaware County, and monarch butterflies in the Lehigh Valley.

