PFAS, called forever chemicals, is the latest worry over fracking. We talk to a reporter about how PFAS found in one man’s well water could have come from fracking. One year later, the impacts of Hurricane Ida linger for people in Pennsylvania. And, we talk with a conservationist about purple martins, which need human-made birdhouses to keep them from going extinct in the eastern U.S.
Plus, news about a fracking waste injection well in Allegheny County, air monitors in Delaware County, and monarch butterflies in the Lehigh Valley.
- Pennsylvania environmental group pushing for air quality monitors in environmental justice communities - Clean Air Council wants monitors in public areas in communities in Delaware County that have poor air quality so residents can start "talking to each other about what’s happening."
- Residents oppose plan to build second fracking waste injection well in Pittsburgh suburb - Residents who say the first injection well polluted groundwater oppose an EPA permit for another injection well next to it.
- Pa. conservationists weigh-in on saving the monarch butterfly - Conservationists hope that the listing of the monarch as endangered by an international group will inspire Pa. lawmakers to protect land for the butterfly.
- Purple Martins Get a Helping Hand from Humans - A conservation group is working to save the bird that relies on human-made colonies, as it faces a loss of habitat, invasive species and climate change.