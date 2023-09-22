At a contentious meeting, an Ohio commission delayed a vote to approve fracking under state parks. A production about fossil fuel extraction is headed to western Pennsylvania. “Ezell, Ballad of a Land Man” delves into the complex issues of fracking and belonging. We talk with its writer and a local advocate about why it resonates with our region.
Plus, we head to an orchard in Mercer County using regenerative farming techniques like spreading manure from local goats. And we stop at the first-ever Pittsburgh County Fair celebrating urban farming.
- “Ezell: Ballad of a Land Man” performance about fracking and belonging coming to Pittsburgh - The touring production from Kentucky finds common themes in western Pennsylvania and beyond.
- ‘Pittsburgh County Fair’ covers a lot of urban farming ground - The first-of-its-kind, county fair-themed festival in Pittsburgh aimed to promote local businesses and healthy urban agricultural lifestyles.
- Regenerative farming and soil health practices are taking root near Pittsburgh - What is regenerative farming? For Timberwolf Orchard, it's all in the soil.
- As renewables grow, questions remain for utilities and regulators - A new paper shows utilities and regulators will need to consider how home energy storage systems will affect the grid.
- Pa.’s expanded environmental justice policy goes into effect this month - The new policy applies to inspections and enforcement, as well as engagement. It goes into effect this month but is still open for comment.
- Ohio commission delays vote to frack state parks during raucous meeting - The Ohio Oil and Gas Land Management Commission approved four proposals to drill for gas and oil on some state-owned lands, but delayed action on fracking under Ohio state parks.