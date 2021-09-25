fbpx

5   +   1   =  
Lost your password?

Pennsylvania has a new climate action plan. Regenerative farming is part of the climate solution as is a program to help local governments come up with their own climate plans. Pennsylvania has pledged to regulate toxic PFAS chemicals in drinking water. What’s taking so long? New Allegheny County air regs, and a study on the health benefits of joining a regional cap-and-trade program.

 

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

 