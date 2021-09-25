Pennsylvania has a new climate action plan. Regenerative farming is part of the climate solution as is a program to help local governments come up with their own climate plans. Pennsylvania has pledged to regulate toxic PFAS chemicals in drinking water. What’s taking so long? New Allegheny County air regs, and a study on the health benefits of joining a regional cap-and-trade program.

Pa. Won’t Hit Climate Goals Without Increasing Efforts Now, Report Says - The new Climate Action Plan aims to avoid the worst effects of climate change on public health and safety, infrastructure, agriculture and recreation.

Why It’s Taking Pennsylvania so Long to Regulate Toxic PFAS Chemicals in Drinking Water - In 2017, DEP started developing regulations for PFAS, a class of "forever" chemicals. It might be done by 2023. PFAS is linked to some types of cancers.

Climate change threatens Pa.’s farmers. Healthy Soil May Be the Key. - In regenerative farming, how growers treat their soil could help them adapt to climate change — and benefit the rest of us, too

Allegheny County Takes Aim at Air Pollution During Inversions - A new rule calls for industries in the Mon Valley to develop plans to lower air emissions during inversions that trap pollution close to the ground.

Study Shows Significant Health Benefits From Pa. Joining RGGI, but Some Harms for Neighboring States - Pennsylvania could avoid billions of dollars in health damages by joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. But its neighbors won't be so lucky.