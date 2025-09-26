A man points to an arial photo being held up by another man, in front of people seated in chairs
Acoustic consultant Jeff Babich talks with Springdale Borough residents about the proposed data center. Photo: Julie Grant / The Allegheny Front

Episode for September 26, 2025

The Allegheny Front·
Full Episode
This week on The Allegheny Front, our series about the Monongahela River continues, as we look back at its industrial heyday from a pair of blast furnaces still standing along its banks. All of that heavy industry along the Mon has taken a toll. What’s happening in the Mon’s waters today? We take a tour of an unlikely attraction: a wastewater treatment plant. Plans for a new data center in Springdale in Allegheny County were delayed by the borough’s planning commission. Governor Josh Shapiro weighs pulling Pennsylvania from the regional grid.
 

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn