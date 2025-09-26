Episode for September 26, 2025

This week on The Allegheny Front, our series about the Monongahela River continues, as we look back at its industrial heyday from a pair of blast furnaces still standing along its banks. All of that heavy industry along the Mon has taken a toll. What’s happening in the Mon’s waters today? We take a tour of an unlikely attraction: a wastewater treatment plant. Plans for a new data center in Springdale in Allegheny County were delayed by the borough’s planning commission. Governor Josh Shapiro weighs pulling Pennsylvania from the regional grid.
- View from the Mon: Industry, historical pollution and prosperity - Ron Baraff of Rivers of Steel says without the Monongahela River, the Pittsburgh region would not have developed into an industrial power.
- From a flush to a river: behind the scenes at ALCOSAN’s treatment plant - At Allegheny County Sanitary Authority’s open house, vistors can learn how sewage is treated.
- The muddy Monongahela River is working its way back to health, but still bears a heavy burden from the past - The Monongahela was essentially a dead river in the early 1970s, but began to improve due to modern environmental laws. I
- From coal plant to data center: An Allegheny County community voices concern - Developers of a massive data center in Springdale Borough took questions from residents about noise, and water and energy usage.
- Pennsylvania leaving regional electricity grid is still on the table, Shapiro says - The governor said PJM Interconnection has “months, not years” to make reforms that will keep costs down for consumers.