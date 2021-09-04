What some labor unions want in a clean energy economy. We’ll also talk to the engineer the president has tasked with making sure fossil fuel communities aren’t left behind. Pa. is a step closer to putting a price on carbon. Plus, a little clover makes a big move off the Endangered Species list. News about fracking waste and the Clean Water Act.
- Raised in a Coal Mining Family, Now Working on Biden’s Cleaner Energy Future - Brian Anderson heads the National Energy Technology Laboratory, which focuses on fossil fuels. He's also leading the effort to help communities transition to clean energy.
- Pa.’s RGGI Rule Nears Finish Line After Oversight Board Vote - The Wolf administration hopes to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative by early 2022. Pennsylvania would be the first major fossil fuel-producing to put a price on carbon.
- Judge Vacates Trump’s Rollback of Protections for Streams, Wetlands - It's back to the drawing board for a rule to define which streams, wetlands are protected under the Clean Water Act after a judge found the Trump-era rule risks "serious environmental harm."
- Meet The Little Green Clover That Beat The Odds - The Running Buffalo Clover has been around since the mastodon. Now, it's rebounded, thanks to some not-so-tender loving care.