In dozens of Pennsylvania towns, underground steam systems that heat buildings could be re-vamped, so they’re powered by renewable energy. But there’s competition: cheaper natural gas. We’ll also hear from President Biden’s climate envoy about what it will take to meet global greenhouse gas reduction goals. Plus, a new short documentary tells the story of a small, rural town trying to keep a fracking waste injection well out of their community to preserve their drinking water and save a rare salamander. We have news about PFAS in fracking wastewater in Ohio.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- A new film connects the plight of hellbenders with concerns over gas development - "Hellbent" tells the story of a small, rural town trying to keep a frack waste injection well out of their community to preserve their drinking water and save a rare salamander.
- Could district steam systems provide a climate solution? Philadelphia Gas Works says no - Two century-old heating systems in Philadelphia are competing for business: A gas utility and a steam system to be powered by renewables.
- In Pittsburgh, John Kerry says climate change solutions will be driven by private sector - "No government has enough money to be able to solve this problem,” Kerry said at the Global Clean Energy Action Forum.