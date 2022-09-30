In dozens of Pennsylvania towns, underground steam systems that heat buildings could be re-vamped, so they’re powered by renewable energy. But there’s competition: cheaper natural gas. We’ll also hear from President Biden’s climate envoy about what it will take to meet global greenhouse gas reduction goals. Plus, a new short documentary tells the story of a small, rural town trying to keep a fracking waste injection well out of their community to preserve their drinking water and save a rare salamander. We have news about PFAS in fracking wastewater in Ohio.

