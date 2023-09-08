Invasive snails have gained a foothold in Pennsylvania, crowding out native species. We join a team surveying Lake Erie for mysterysnails. We talk to people dealing with the latest summer heat wave about their thoughts on climate change. And a new documentary takes a fresh look at the life and death of coal in Appalachia. Plus, we take a look at what’s next for Hays Woods, Pittsburgh’s newest city park.

We have news about PFAS, Pennsylvania’s Trail of the Year, and spotted lanternflies in Pittsburgh.

