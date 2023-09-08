Invasive snails have gained a foothold in Pennsylvania, crowding out native species. We join a team surveying Lake Erie for mysterysnails. We talk to people dealing with the latest summer heat wave about their thoughts on climate change. And a new documentary takes a fresh look at the life and death of coal in Appalachia. Plus, we take a look at what’s next for Hays Woods, Pittsburgh’s newest city park.
We have news about PFAS, Pennsylvania’s Trail of the Year, and spotted lanternflies in Pittsburgh.
Additional links:
- Pittsburghers try to beat the heat amid unseasonably high temperatures
- Advocates say proposed cuts to EPA would hurt PFAS control efforts
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- What’s next for Pittsburgh’s newest park - While there's excitement about Hays Woods officially becoming a Pittsburgh city park, there's a lot to do to address environmental degradation at the site.
- Hunting for invasive snails in Lake Erie - A research team from Penn State Berhend is searching for mysterysnails in Lake Erie as part of an effort to document invasive species in Pennsylvania.
- As spotted lanternflies swarm Pittsburgh, don’t give them a ride - Spotted lanternflies could cost Pennsylvania $324 million annually. So check your car so you don't give them or their eggs a ride.
- New documentary buries Appalachia’s ‘King Coal’ - A new documentary looks at the death of coal in Appalachia, and how communities entrenched in the culture of coal mining are grieving.
- Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge Trail named Pennsylvania’s 2023 Trail of the Year - The trail is a 7.8-mile-long section of the larger Knox and Kane Rail Trail in McKean County and connects to Kinzua Bridge State Park.