One Pittsburgh area school district is the first in the state to pass a climate resolution. We’ll hear how students made it happen. What’s being done to bring climate science to students across Pa. Planting a rare spruce forest for one small inhabitant – ready in 50 years. How a drop in oil prices may be good for Pa. shale gas.

 

 

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

 

 