One Pittsburgh area school district is the first in the state to pass a climate resolution. We’ll hear how students made it happen. What’s being done to bring climate science to students across Pa. Planting a rare spruce forest for one small inhabitant – ready in 50 years. How a drop in oil prices may be good for Pa. shale gas.

Creating a New Spruce Forest for One Small Inhabitant - The imperiled West Virginia northern flying squirrel needs rare red spruce forests to survive. So forests managers are planting a new one - ready in 50 years.

State to Allegheny, Beaver and 10 Other Counties: Seek and Destroy Spotted Lanternfly Eggs - The pest, which has already damaged grape crops in eastern counties, is moving westward. Businesses will need permits to move goods in and out of quarantined counties.

A Random Act of Teaching: The State of Climate Change Education in PA - In Pennsylvania, teaching climate science is not required and can be fairly controversial. But that might soon change... in a few years.

Analyst: Oil Price War Might Actually be Good for Pennsylvania Shale Industry - If oil production drops because the price of oil has tanked, demand for shale gas may rise. But a coronavirus-related recession could change that.