Voters in one Ohio county are deciding if wind energy will be built in their community, but experts say their views may be colored by misinformation. We’ll hear how the Clean Water Act, which just turned 50, revived the Delaware River. Plus, the garden of a refugee community in Pittsburgh helps sustain its own members and the neighborhood where it grows. And, we report that a new rule in Allegheny County didn’t stop air pollution from rising this month.

