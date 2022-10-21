Voters in one Ohio county are deciding if wind energy will be built in their community, but experts say their views may be colored by misinformation. We’ll hear how the Clean Water Act, which just turned 50, revived the Delaware River. Plus, the garden of a refugee community in Pittsburgh helps sustain its own members and the neighborhood where it grows. And, we report that a new rule in Allegheny County didn’t stop air pollution from rising this month.
- Sinkholes Attributed to Gas Drilling Underline the Stakes in Pennsylvania’s Governor’s Race - As residents struggle with damage linked to the Mariner East pipeline, many observe that the Democratic nominee is playing down his environmental bona fides.
- Wind energy has divided one rural Ohio county. Now, voters get to decide its fate - An anti-wind movement is spreading across the country, often fueled by misinformation. Now, voters in Crawford County, Ohio, get to decide whether to lift a ban on wind this November.
- Inversions trap pollution in Allegheny County this fall, despite new rule - Despite a new rule, hydrogen sulfide and soot levels surged in Allegheny County during a weather inversion this month.
- The Somali Bantu cultivate African crops and community in Pittsburgh’s North Side - In the second installment of our four-part series, “Sowing Soil with Soul” in partnership with Soul Pitt Media, we visit the Mwanakuche Community Garden.