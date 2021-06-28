“If we want to preserve large parts of the natural world, we do need to quit changing the climate rapidly. One often-cited scientific study found that continuing rapid CO2 emissions from human fossil-fuel burning and other activities could drive about 1/6 of all species to extinction (Urban, 2015), and a worst-case scenario might involve even more extinctions.

“The fossil record of life and climate on Earth confirms these modern studies that human-caused climate change endangers biodiversity. Early studies showed that many extinctions clustered during certain times, and further studies have shown that many of those mass extinctions were driven by changing climate. Humans could match or exceed almost all the natural climate changes of the past in combined size and speed, with very large impacts on life.

“But, even if we quit changing the climate, species will still be endangered if we poison or shoot too many of them, cut down or plow or pave over too much of their habitat, or otherwise make their lives difficult. Humans have driven extinctions in many ways, not just climate change, and as we occupy more of the Earth and use more of its resources, we are placing more and more species at risk.

"There's an old Dr. Suess story, I Had Trouble in Getting to Solla Sollew, in which the lead character was able to handle one trouble, and then another, but chose to leave his home when "…new troubles came, from above and below…". If we cause too many troubles for rare species, they may similarly have difficulty coping, and may have nowhere to go to avoid the troubles."