In Pittsburgh’s Black community, urban agriculture goes beyond growing vegetables. It’s about providing food security, life and career skills, opportunities for veterans and youth empowerment.

The Allegheny Front is partnering with Soul Pitt Media to showcase four Black urban farmers who are using their skills and talents to sustain their communities.

Find Soul Pitt Quarterly Magazine’s free fall edition in 150 locations in the Pittsburgh region, as well as in Johnstown, Steubenville and Harrisburg, or online at (URL?).

Funding for the series comes from the Pittsburgh Media Partnership.

Photo: Kathy Knauer / The Allegheny Front