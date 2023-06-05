The Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association awarded The Allegheny Front three statewide Keystone Media Awards in its division for radio stations in the Pittsburgh and Philadelphia markets.

The awards recognize journalism that “consistently provides relevance, integrity, and initiative in serving readers and audiences, and faithfully fulfills its First Amendment rights/responsibilities.”

This year, 2,623 entries were received from 139 Pennsylvania news organizations. Journalists in Michigan judged the entries.

First Place, Best Documentary: ‘Covering the Start-Up of Shell’s Ethane Cracker’

The Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier, Julie Grant, Kara Holsopple and Kathy Knauer covered the startup of Shell’s ethane cracker in 2022. Stories included voices from the community, advocates surveying the Ohio River for plastic pollution and experts who answered questions from our listeners.

This coverage also won a Golden Quill from the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania for Excellence in Audio Journalism in the Enterprise/Investigative category.

For all of our coverage of the ethane cracker, go to our Coming Chemical Boom series page.

Second Place, Best Series: ‘Sowing Soil with Soul in partnership with Soul Pitt Media.’

In Pittsburgh’s Black community, urban agriculture goes beyond growing vegetables. It’s about providing food security, life and career skills, opportunities for veterans and youth empowerment.

The Allegheny Front’s Kara Holsopple and Kathy Knauer and Soul Pitt Media’s Terina J. Hicks and Donna Baxter showcased four Black urban farmers who are using their skills and talents to sustain their communities in the series “Sowing Soil with Soul.”