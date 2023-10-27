[/sc]

This story is part of our series, Wild Pennsylvania. Check out all of our stories here.

For years, perfectly manicured lawns have been a symbol of the American landscape.

But environmental scientists say turf landscapes can contribute to runoff pollution and reduce the natural habitat for pollinators and birds.

So, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is offering funds for residents and businesses who want to convert their lawns to meadows. These peaceful habitats with native grasses and wildflowers have a number of environmental benefits.

“Lawn conversion intends to improve water quality, air quality, provide habitat to support wildlife and pollinators, and it also sequesters carbon,” said Kelsey Mummert, the program’s coordinator.