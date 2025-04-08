By John Cole | Pennsylvania Capital-Star

With Trump administration cuts impacting staff at national parks, Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is bracing for a “record-breaking” season for state parks and forests.

Compared to last year, DCNR reports a nearly 30% increase in campsite reservations for the summer. As of March 31, 24% of campsites for the state’s 124 parks and 20 forests have already been reserved for its “peak season” between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

“Pennsylvanians and visitors alike are embracing the outdoors like never before,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “With increased demand for camping, we encourage everyone to plan ahead and take advantage of the many beautiful sites still available.”

DCNR also cites some federal campgrounds closing due to staffing shortages as one reason behind the boost in campsite reservations.

Prince Gallitzin, Bald Eagle, Greenwood Furnace, and Trough Creek state parks are currently the most popular locations with large lakes for boating, fishing, and swimming. Trough Creek, located in Huntingdon County, saw the largest increase with a 189% boost in reservations in March 2025 in comparison to the same time last year, according to DCNR.

Read More

In February, the Trump administration fired approximately 1,000 newly hired National Park Service employees as a result of efforts from the Department of Government Efficiency.

All state parks in Pennsylvania offer free entrance year round.

In an effort to promote camping in the state, DCNR has also relaunched its gift certificate program, which can be used for reservations on campsites, cabins, picnic pavilions, and state-operated retail purchases. DCNR’s website also provides a calendar of events on public lands.

Reservations can be made for campsites and lodging at visitPAparks.com or by calling 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), Monday through Saturday, 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM.