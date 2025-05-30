The Allegheny Front wins Edward R. Murrow Award, Golden Quills

The Allegheny Front has been recognized for excellence in journalism with several regional awards this week.
Our series from January 2024 commemorating the one-year anniversary of the East Palestine train derailment was recognized with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for News Series.
Golden Quills
The staff of The Allegheny Front picked up two Golden Quill awards Wednesday night for Excellence in Audio Journalism at the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania’s 61st Golden Quill Awards at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh.
The competition honors professional and student excellence in print, broadcast, photography, videography and digital journalism in Western Pennsylvania and nearby counties in Ohio and West Virginia.
Medical/Health
Profile
Maren Cooke, a planetary scientist by training, is now a volunteer, educator and activist. Since 2011, she has been hosting Sustainability Salons at her home, describing them as “giant potluck mini-conferences,” covering environmental topics ranging from climate change and energy to air quality and local food.
Last July, Cooke hosted her 150th salon. The Allegheny Front’s intern Lauren Myers attended the salon and produced “Pittsburgh environmental activist’s ‘Sustainability Salons’ foster community,” which won a Golden Quill for Best Audio Profile. (Her written profile is really great, too!)
The judges said, “This entry stood out for the number of different voices it featured – instead of just zooming in on the main character, it used a variety of people to talk about the impact her work has on them and their community.”
Finalists
Several stories were finalists in a variety of categories for Excellence in Audio Journalism:
Business/Technology/Consumer:
“Is climate change to blame for the high cost of potato chips? We crunched the numbers,” Julie Grant
“Should the federal government support a massive recycling plant in Erie that will make plastics for steelmaking?” Julie Grant
Enterprise/Investigative:
“In Sweden, companies are cleaning up steel production – one of the world’s biggest carbon problems,“ Reid Frazier
News Feature:
“A Western Pa. town navigates an uncertain future after its coal plant closes,” Reid Frazier
Profile:
“A Pennsylvania resident impacted by the Norfolk Southern derailment pushes for answers,” Kara Holsopple
Science/Environment:
“East Palestine: One year later,” Reid Frazier, Julie Grant, Kara Holsopple and Kathy Knauer
Traditional Feature:
“A school day built around birds gives students many ways into their world,” Kara Holsopple