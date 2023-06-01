The Allegheny Front staff won three Golden Quills from the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania during its 59th annual awards dinner presented in Pittsburgh on Tuesday. One of the winning stories was awarded the Ed King Memorial Award for Best in Show for audio journalism. The awards honor excellence in print, broadcast, photography, videography and digital journalism in western Pennsylvania and nearby counties in Ohio and West Virginia.

Science/Environment and Ed King Memorial Award for Best in Show for Audio Journalism



“An important report on the depletion of resources that could also apply to other species. Well done!” (judges comment)

The Allegheny Front’s Julie Grant won a Golden Quill for Excellence in Audio Journalism in the Science/Environment category for the story “Lawsuit Challenges Plan to Clearcut White Oak in Wayne National Forest.” This story was honored as Best in Show for Audio Journalism with the Ed King Memorial Award.

Enterprise/Investigative

“This in-depth series includes a variety of voices illuminating the issues related to the opening of the Shell ethane plant. Excellent collection and superior work.” (judges comment)

The Allegheny Front staff won a Golden Quill for Excellence in Audio Journalism in the Enterprise/Investigative category for our reporting on the opening of the Shell ethane cracker in 2022.

For all of our coverage of the ethane cracker, go to our Coming Chemical Boom series page.

Business/Technology/Consumer

“Beautifully produced report on the evolving climate crisis. Well done!” (judges comment)

Finalists

Public Affairs/Politics/Government: Wind energy has divided one rural Ohio county. Now, voters get to decide its fate by Julie Grant

News/Feature: Pennsylvania gas producers look to export to Europe amid Russian invasion of Ukraine by Julie Grant

Medical/Health: Inversions trap pollution in Allegheny County this fall, despite new rule by Reid Frazier

Business/Technology/Consumer: The race is on (again) to build out a low-carbon hydrogen economy by Reid Frazier

Science/Environment: Pa. expects billions from the infrastructure law for coal mine cleanups. Will it help polluted waterways? by Julie Grant

Science/Environment: Interviews by The Allegheny Front’s Kara Holsopple by Kara Holsopple