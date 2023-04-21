fbpx

Thousands of tons of contaminated soil from the train derailment in East Palestine are going to an incinerator near the Pennsylvania border in East Liverpool, Ohio. Activists say it has a history of violating the Clean Air Act. We’ll also hear why a conservation group named the Ohio River the second most endangered river in the country. Plus, Senator Casey touts federal investment for cleaning up waterways polluted by coal mining pollution. A new map highlights renewable energy projects in all 67 Pennsylvania counties.

