Thousands of tons of contaminated soil from the train derailment in East Palestine are going to an incinerator near the Pennsylvania border in East Liverpool, Ohio. Activists say it has a history of violating the Clean Air Act. We’ll also hear why a conservation group named the Ohio River the second most endangered river in the country. Plus, Senator Casey touts federal investment for cleaning up waterways polluted by coal mining pollution. A new map highlights renewable energy projects in all 67 Pennsylvania counties.
Additional stories:
- WESA: American Lung Association report shows regional ozone improvement, worsening particle pollution
- WHYY: Philly gets poor grade on air quality in new report
- WHYY: Lehigh River one of the most ‘endangered,’ says conservation organization
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- Violation at a Pennsylvania drilling site raises questions about lack of Bitcoin regulation - The company, Diversified Gas and Oil, did not have a permit to install the air pollution sources used to generate power for crypto mining.
- Pa. to get $6 million in grants for climate change planning from EPA - The federal money will help smaller Pennsylvania communities with fewer resources create climate change plans.
- Pa. green group highlights renewable energy projects in all 67 counties - PennEnvironment says the map shows the path forward for Pennsylvania to get to 100 percent locally-produced, renewable energy.
- Incinerated waste from East Palestine raises concerns in Ohio town - An incinerator with a history of compliance problems in East Liverpool is accepting waste from the train derailment site, worrying some residents.
- A Cincinnati group thinks the Ohio River should have rights - The "rights of nature" campaign would let voters decide in the fall if the Ohio River should have a right to thrive and exist on its own.
- The Ohio River ranks 2nd on America’s most endangered list, according to conservation group - Legacy industrial pollution, petrochemical production, and climate change are some of the reasons for the designation.
- More federal funding coming to the state to combat the impact of coal mining - Senator Bob Casey was at a Lackawanna County park to help with trout stocking and celebrate the passage of the STREAM Act, which allows federal money to be allocated to clean up water polluted by mine drainage.