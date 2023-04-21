Thousands of tons of contaminated soil from the train derailment in East Palestine are going to an incinerator near the Pennsylvania border in East Liverpool, Ohio. Activists say it has a history of violating the Clean Air Act. We’ll also hear why a conservation group named the Ohio River the second most endangered river in the country. Plus, Senator Casey touts federal investment for cleaning up waterways polluted by coal mining pollution. A new map highlights renewable energy projects in all 67 Pennsylvania counties.

Additional stories:

Violation at a Pennsylvania drilling site raises questions about lack of Bitcoin regulation - The company, Diversified Gas and Oil, did not have a permit to install the air pollution sources used to generate power for crypto mining.

Pa. green group highlights renewable energy projects in all 67 counties - PennEnvironment says the map shows the path forward for Pennsylvania to get to 100 percent locally-produced, renewable energy.

Incinerated waste from East Palestine raises concerns in Ohio town - An incinerator with a history of compliance problems in East Liverpool is accepting waste from the train derailment site, worrying some residents.

A Cincinnati group thinks the Ohio River should have rights - The "rights of nature" campaign would let voters decide in the fall if the Ohio River should have a right to thrive and exist on its own.