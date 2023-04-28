EPA shared the good news with East Palestine residents: testing shows no contamination of soil. But some residents say their own tests show they’re still being exposed to toxins. We’ll also hear from investors putting their money behind startups that help fight climate change.

Plus, a new study is trying to find out if the aggressive, springtime behavior of a typically shy, forest-dwelling bird could be genetic. Also, why Pennsylvania may be seeing more displays of the northern lights in the coming years.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn