EPA shared the good news with East Palestine residents: testing shows no contamination of soil. But some residents say their own tests show they’re still being exposed to toxins. We’ll also hear from investors putting their money behind startups that help fight climate change.
Plus, a new study is trying to find out if the aggressive, springtime behavior of a typically shy, forest-dwelling bird could be genetic. Also, why Pennsylvania may be seeing more displays of the northern lights in the coming years.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- A Penn State professor explains how the northern lights put on a show for Pennsylvanians - Seeing northern lights in Pennsylvania is unusual. But because of a peak in the solar cycle over the next couple of years, we'll be seeing more of them here.
- Wildlife biologists are studying why some ruffed grouse lose their fear of humans - The Pa. Game Commission wants people to report "tame" grouse so they can do a harmless DNA swab to see if the behavior is genetic.
- EPA says soil in East Palestine looks ‘really good,’ but some see a disconnect with their health - Soil samples showed no contamination from the train derailment. But some residents say their own tests show vinyl chloride in their bodies.
- Can capitalism save the planet from a climate crisis? - Reporter Susan Phillips headed to Israel to find out what technology driven by capitalism can do to help us prepare for a warming future.
- Derailments could pose a major risk to southwestern Pa.’s rivers, Pitt researchers say - Derailed trains pose a potential risk to the region’s aquatic habitats and drinking water, as well as to communities already facing environmental inequality.
- EPA reaches settlement over Pa. pollution to Chesapeake Bay - Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC sued the EPA for allowing Pennsylvania to move forward with an inadequate cleanup plan.