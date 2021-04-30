The efforts to get farmers the mental health resources they need. Pittsburgh mayoral candidates have some similarities and many differences on the environment. Pa. GOP is trying to stop Gov. Wolf from joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. U.S. Steel reneges on a promise to upgrade its polluting Mon Valley Works. How to build your own trap for invasive lanternflies.

Changing What It Means to Be a ‘Strong Farmer’ by Prioritizing Mental Health - Farmers face unique challenges that can lead to anxiety and depression. As efforts grow across the country, there are calls to do more in Pennsylvania to help.

U.S. Steel Cancels $1B Upgrade to Pittsburgh Plants - The company said they've seen the future of steelmaking: "When facts change, we must change.” Elected officials, regulators, environmentalists, and unions weigh in.

Local ‘Clean’ Manufacturers Hint at Tactics Biden Might Use to Move Sector Into Sustainable Future - Some western Pa. companies have been preparing for a low-carbon future. They show how businesses could take advantage of support for renewable power, waste reduction, and sustainable products.

Q&A: Pittsburgh’s Mayoral Candidates Debate the City’s Environmental Challenges - PublicSource interviewed all four Democratic candidates for Pittsburgh mayor and found some similarities and many differences, especially how to deal with clean water in the city.

Spotted Lanternflies Are About to Hatch. It’s Time to Set a Trap. - The invasive insects destroy trees and leave a sticky mess. A simple DIY trap could help stop their spread.

In RGGI Fight Escalation, GOP Blocks Wolf’s Nominations to Utility Regulator - State Senate Republicans say they'll block Gov. Wolf’s appointments to the PUC unless he stops his effort to have Pa. join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.