Governor Josh Shapiro is appealing a court decision that stopped Pennsylvania from joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. We’ll find out why and what it means for climate action. As more solar projects are planned in rural areas, farmers are signing their sheep up for something called solar grazing. Plus, environmental activists from the Gulf Coast met up with anti-fracking activists in Appalachia to strategize and build solidarity.
We have news about COP28 climate talks, calls for more radon testing, hydrogen, fracking and more.
Additional links:
- Electric car owners can charge at Strip District Terminal thanks to Infrastructure Act
Pennsylvania farmers receive over $676,000 to grow their businesses
- How utility scale solar power could be a boon for sheep farmers - Some Ohio sheep farmers hope solar grazing - using animals to keep vegetation under panels in check - can help sustain their operations.
- American Lung Association calls for increased radon testing in Pennsylvania - Many Pennsylvania residents are at risk of radon exposure, the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers.
- Pa. lawmakers look for hydrogen models after hub announcement - Health and environmental advocates are calling for high standards to prevent more planet-warming emissions from new hydrogen projects.
- Tour of fracking sites connects activists from Appalachia and the Gulf Coast - An art collective brought together Appalachian and Gulf Coast residents to compare notes and build solidarity as they fight fossil fuel projects.
- Pa. families call on Josh Shapiro to fulfill recommendations of fracking grand jury - Families living near fracking in Washington County are disappointed in Gov. Josh Shapiro. They want more accountability for the industry.
- Shapiro to appeal court decision that stopped Pa. from joining climate program - Gov. Josh Shapiro is appealing a court decision that stopped Pennsylvania’s effort to join a cap-and-trade program targeting power plant emissions.