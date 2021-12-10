The story of a volunteer whose conservation efforts were thwarted by construction of the Mariner East pipeline. We talk with the researcher who found deer infected with the coronavirus. The Maryland Air National Guard wants to lower the altitude for combat training over a rural part of Pennsylvania, but residents and local businesses have questions.
- Penn State study finds deer infected with COVID-19 at high levels, hitting 80% last hunting season - Researchers were able to match the genetic information of what was infecting people at that time to what was infecting the deer.
- He wanted to help Snitz Creek. Instead, he watched Sunoco pollute it - Russ Collins has been spending his retirement trying to improve Snitz Creek in Lebanon County. When Sunoco began constructing the Mariner East pipeline, he saw the stream turn orange.
- Philadelphia Gas Works emails show involvement in drafting bill that runs counter to climate goals - The city-owned gas utility is a hurdle to Philadelphia's climate goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.
- AG’s office approves RGGI rule, after Shapiro criticized the plan - Pa. is another step closer to joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative which puts a price on carbon emissions from power plants.
- The Pennsylvania Wilds is known for quiet. Residents worry fighter jet training will disturb the silence. - Jets would fly just 100 feet above the ground, sparking concern that tourism, wildlife and quality of life could be impacted.