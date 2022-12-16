Lawmakers in Ohio passed a bill to make it easier to frack in state parks, raising fears of pollution and disruption of outdoor recreation. We also follow up on the massive gas leak at a Cambria County storage site where the company failed to clean up oil and gas brine spilled on the ground.
Plus, we head out on a walk with Tree Pittsburgh to learn how to identify trees in the winter. We also have news about fines for a contractor for dumping gas waste around Fayette County, air pollution violations at Shell’s new ethane cracker, and a new program to help farmers make money. And, why Cabot Oil and Gas, which just pleaded no contest to 15 criminal charges, including nine felonies for polluting drinking water in Dimock, Pa., is allowed to frack under the town?
AP: Pennsylvania lifts ban on gas production in polluted Dimock: “We got played,” said Ray Kemble, the most outspoken of a small group of Dimock residents who have battled the drilling company and state regulators alike.
- Get to know trees on a winter walk with Tree Pittsburgh - Become a nature detective this winter to learn to identify trees by their shapes, seed pods and branch patterns.
- Chatham University wants to train farmers on how to bring in more money - "We want to make sure farmers [are] producing the best products possible that stores want and the consumers want."
- Ohio bill to spur fracking in state parks and forests heads to governor’s office - The bill has raised fears that Ohio agencies will be required to lease state-owned parks, forests, preserves and universities to fracking.
- A Gas Station Christmas - The romance of selling Christmas trees at his family's gas station is a treasured part of Joey Spehar's holiday memory—even if it was a lot of work.
- Western Pa. contractor fined $600K for illegal dumping of oil and gas waste - The waste hauler illegally dumped solid waste from pipeline projects at five sites in Fayette County. DEP found no risk of harm to the public or the environment.
- Shell air pollution soars during startup of Beaver County cracker plant - DEP issued a notice of violation to Shell for exceeding its limit for volatile organic compounds. The pollution was a result of flaring while it was starting up its ethane cracker.
- Pa. natural gas prices rise as production falls, report says - The price is up 94 percent from the same period last year, while the volume of gas from Pennsylvania’s fracked wells fell by 0.8 percent.
- DEP says leaks, spill damage continue at storage site where gas leaked for weeks - More problems have been found at the Cambria County site. DEP has ordered the company to stop injecting gas into its storage wells and submit a clean-up plan.