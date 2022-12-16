Lawmakers in Ohio passed a bill to make it easier to frack in state parks, raising fears of pollution and disruption of outdoor recreation. We also follow up on the massive gas leak at a Cambria County storage site where the company failed to clean up oil and gas brine spilled on the ground.

Plus, we head out on a walk with Tree Pittsburgh to learn how to identify trees in the winter. We also have news about fines for a contractor for dumping gas waste around Fayette County, air pollution violations at Shell’s new ethane cracker, and a new program to help farmers make money. And, why Cabot Oil and Gas, which just pleaded no contest to 15 criminal charges, including nine felonies for polluting drinking water in Dimock, Pa., is allowed to frack under the town?

AP: Pennsylvania lifts ban on gas production in polluted Dimock: “We got played,” said Ray Kemble, the most outspoken of a small group of Dimock residents who have battled the drilling company and state regulators alike.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn