We learn how local organic farmers are getting squeezed by inflation. The author of a new sci-fi book about plastic pollution envisions the region as “Scrappalachia.” Plus, we learn about a common little owl that blends in with its surroundings, but can’t hide its distinctive calls.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- Lawmakers vote to stop state’s entrance to cap-and-trade program - Gov. Wolf is likely to veto the measure. If he vetoes it, the House and Senate each have 30 calendar days or 10 legislative days–whichever is longer–to try to override it.
- Japanese barberry, a tick magnet, banned in Pennsylvania - Starting in 2023, you won't be able to buy this popular landscaping plant in Pa. It's a nursery for ticks and chokes out native plants.
- CNX pleads to criminal charges for misreporting air pollution in Washington County - The company agreed to donate $30,000 to restore part of Chartiers Creek and for township park improvements. It will also donate 184 acres to Allegheny County.