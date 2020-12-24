We slow down and revisit some stories from 2020. Researchers hope to restore the iconic American chestnut with the help of genetic engineering. We take a hike that learn what to see and hear in winter. A car accident causes climate activists to hit “pause” and explore their feelings of anger and hope. An author discusses the last frontier of the farm-to-table movement: local flour.
- Leaning into the Cycle of Nature on a Winter Hike - What's there to see and hear in nature in winter? Turns out, a lot. We head to Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve to find out.
- ‘Flour Ambassador’ Hails the Last Farm-To-Table Ingredient - Author Amy Halloran has been waiting a decade for locally grown and milled flour to get some attention. The variety of flavors will surprise you.
- Essay: A Song of Pause Amid the Climate Crisis - When a giant cherry tree crushed her new electric car while she and her friend were in it, a climate educator says it's time to listen to the universe.
- Restoring the American Chestnut with Genetic Engineering Splits the Conservation Community - Scientists are hoping a genetically modified American chestnut can restore the iconic tree. Some groups say it could be a Trojan horse for more GMO trees.