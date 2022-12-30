This week, we’re looking back to some of the environmental issues we covered in 2022, like hydrogen. It’s been seen as the clean fuel of the future for decades. Now the Biden administration is putting money into it. So, is it finally hydrogen’s time? We also hear about towns in Pennsylvania trying to get ahead of climate change, extreme weather and flooding. Plus, we talk with the author of a new bird guide for enthusiasts and beginners alike.

