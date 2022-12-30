This week, we’re looking back to some of the environmental issues we covered in 2022, like hydrogen. It’s been seen as the clean fuel of the future for decades. Now the Biden administration is putting money into it. So, is it finally hydrogen’s time? We also hear about towns in Pennsylvania trying to get ahead of climate change, extreme weather and flooding. Plus, we talk with the author of a new bird guide for enthusiasts and beginners alike.
- In Pa., climate change can increase flooding risk. This community is seeking solutions - In Middletown, Pa., flooding is happening where it never happened before. Now, it's looking for answers. One solution could be in Iowa.
- The race is on (again) to build out a low-carbon hydrogen economy - Companies in Appalachia are hoping federal funds will help develop 'blue' hydrogen power made from natural gas. But will it reduce carbon emissions enough?
- A wildlife biologist’s new birding guide brings everyone into the flock - A co-organizer of Black Birders Week has written a new guide for people who love birds, and those who don’t know it yet.