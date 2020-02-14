

What’s the future of farming in Pa.? Environmentalists push for more monitoring of the petrochemical industry. A fear of winter camping turns into wonder. A final agreement with U.S. Steel to deal with air pollution.

Ohio River Regulators Planning Riverwide PFAS Study - Twenty locations along the river including Pa. will be sampled for this group of "forever chemicals" associated with reproductive problems, liver, kidney and thyroid disease, and cancer.

Essay: Winter Camping, An Unexpected Love - How a winter with the Student Conservation Association turned this city dweller into a lover of cold nights spent outdoors.

What Does the Future of Farming in Pennsylvania Look Like? - Aging farmers, expensive farmland and pressure from development are the big challenges facing one of the state's key industries.

U.S. Steel, Health Department Finalize Air Pollution Settlement Agreement - The final settlement requires U.S. Steel to pay $2.7 million in fines as well as make $200 million worth of improvements to the facility.