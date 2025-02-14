Pennsylvania has been expecting $171 million over 5 years to build electric vehicle charging stations across the state. However, the Trump administration has abruptly cut off the funds. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro filed a federal lawsuit to challenge the Trump Administration’s effort to freeze federal grants. The administration is also reassigning Department of Justice employees from environmental programs.

Plus, bird flu is spreading to mammals. A new report finds since the construction of Shell’s ethane cracker Beaver County’s economy and population continue to decline. Pittsburgh rallies for climate action, and Pennsylvania could get its first underground state park.

