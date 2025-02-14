Pennsylvania has been expecting $171 million over 5 years to build electric vehicle charging stations across the state. However, the Trump administration has abruptly cut off the funds. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro filed a federal lawsuit to challenge the Trump Administration’s effort to freeze federal grants. The administration is also reassigning Department of Justice employees from environmental programs.
Plus, bird flu is spreading to mammals. A new report finds since the construction of Shell’s ethane cracker Beaver County’s economy and population continue to decline. Pittsburgh rallies for climate action, and Pennsylvania could get its first underground state park.
- Bird flu is killing wild birds and mammals, too - The highly pathogenic avian flu strain is infecting animals and people on dairy and poultry farms, but mortality is rising among wild birds, mammals, and even pet cats.
- What Trump’s halt of $5 billion charging program could mean for Pennsylvania EV owners - The Trump administration ordered states to scrap their federally-funded EV charging station plans as it issues new program guidelines.
- Speakers at Pittsburgh climate rally assail Trump, urge local action - Western Pa. politicians spoke about climate action during the second Trump administration in front of a crowd of 200 in a Pittsburgh park.
- Report: Beaver County population, employment decline despite taxpayer-backed chemical plant - A report by the Ohio River Valley Institute found population, gross domestic product and employment declined since 2012, when the Shell ethane cracker was announced.