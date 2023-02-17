We have the latest developments of the East Palestine train derailment that polluted the area with toxic chemicals. We report on a community meeting where tensions ran high as residents asked questions about air and water quality and health impacts. We ask if stricter regulations could have averted the East Palestine train derailment.

Plus, a new memoir shares how the life of an environmental policy expert was informed by the work of a Pittsburgh environmental champion. And we have news about a malfunction at the Shell ethane cracker that led to the flaring of chemicals at the plant.

