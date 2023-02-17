We have the latest developments of the East Palestine train derailment that polluted the area with toxic chemicals. We report on a community meeting where tensions ran high as residents asked questions about air and water quality and health impacts. We ask if stricter regulations could have averted the East Palestine train derailment.
Plus, a new memoir shares how the life of an environmental policy expert was informed by the work of a Pittsburgh environmental champion. And we have news about a malfunction at the Shell ethane cracker that led to the flaring of chemicals at the plant.
- East Palestine train wasn’t considered a ‘high hazard.’ Could stricter rules make hazardous material transport safer? - New federal rules and regulatory rollbacks under both the Obama and Trump administrations are under scrutiny for being too lax.
- An environmental leader’s new memoir is inspired by the life and work of Rachel Carson - Patricia DeMarco's story reveals the strength found in adversity, purpose and the feeling of being at one with nature.
- Residents demand answers in East Palestine after train derailment - Hundreds of residents crowded into a public meeting Wednesday evening, trying to get answers about the release of toxic chemicals.
- Shapiro rips train company for prioritizing track reopening over ‘safer’ approach after derailment - He called out the company for making decisions without consulting state and local leaders and for prioritizing its railroad operations over “a safer overall approach.”
- In western Pa., Shell flares burn bright after equipment malfunction at ethane cracker - Shell says its Beaver County plant suffered an equipment malfunction. It has had air pollution problems since opening in November.