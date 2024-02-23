A new report is a step in the effort to get federal funds to restore the 14-state Ohio River watershed that is plagued by old and new pollution. We visit Lake Erie to learn about invasive pet turtles. Plus, how the latest Supreme Court case about air pollution could bring more smog to Pennsylvania. And why environmental groups are upset with Gov. Shapiro’s economic plan.
We have news about President Biden’s visit to East Palestine, VP Harris’ visit to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Bird Towns and American martens.
- New report gathers priorities from Ohio River communities for restoring the watershed - The report is a step in the effort to create a restoration plan for the 14-state Ohio River watershed that can attract federal funding.
- How the latest Supreme Court air pollution case could bring more smog to Pennsylvania - The case heard Wednesday could put a rule on hold that reduces smog-forming pollution from states like Ohio that wafts downwind to states like Pennsylvania.
- ‘Bird Town’ borough is embracing its new designation as a bird-friendly place to live - Media, near Philadelphia, became the latest Pennsylvania municipality to become a "Bird Town," a program that promotes community-based conservation.
- PA Game Commission tables plans to reintroduce the American marten - Despite overwhelming public support for reintroducing the American marten, the Game Commission wants more input from hunters who were lukewarm about the plan.
- The turtle takeover of Lake Erie - So many people have released their pet red-eared sliders into Lake Erie that the turtle is now an invasive species, out-competing native turtles.
- Groups criticize Shapiro’s economic plan for ignoring climate change - They say that Shapiro's 10-year economic plan "will worsen Pennsylvania’s economic position" by linking it to fossil fuels instead of clean energy.
- VP Harris announces $200 million for Pa. water infrastructure during Pittsburgh visit - It was part of a larger announcement of $5.8 billion in additional funding for clean water projects nationwide.
- President Biden visits East Palestine, announces public health studies - Amid protestors, President Biden visited East Palestine a year after the train derailment and announced grants to study health impacts of the chemical release.