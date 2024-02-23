A new report is a step in the effort to get federal funds to restore the 14-state Ohio River watershed that is plagued by old and new pollution. We visit Lake Erie to learn about invasive pet turtles. Plus, how the latest Supreme Court case about air pollution could bring more smog to Pennsylvania. And why environmental groups are upset with Gov. Shapiro’s economic plan.

We have news about President Biden’s visit to East Palestine, VP Harris’ visit to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Bird Towns and American martens.

