Episode for February 27, 2026

Safe drinking water is not a reality for many Americans. Residents of an Ohio town say their water tastes and smells bad, and leaves an oily sheen. But regulators say it’s safe. Monarch butterflies and other species are waiting for official listing as the Fish and Wildlife Service makes changes to the Endangered Species Act. In towns where residents oppose building big data centers, zoning has become a way to control the narrative.

The Trump administration announced it would rollback a Biden-era rule on power plant emissions of mercury, a neurotoxin that impairs cognitive development in young children. During the State of the Union address President Donald Trump said he worked out a deal with energy-hungry data centers to build their own power plants. State officials are looking to curb Pennsylvania’s ongoing outbreak of bird flu.

