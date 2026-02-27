Episode for February 27, 2026

Safe drinking water is not a reality for many Americans. Residents of an Ohio town say their water tastes and smells bad, and leaves an oily sheen. But regulators say it’s safe. Monarch butterflies and other species are waiting for official listing as the Fish and Wildlife Service makes changes to the Endangered Species Act. In towns where residents oppose building big data centers, zoning has become a way to control the narrative.
The Trump administration announced it would rollback a Biden-era rule on power plant emissions of mercury, a neurotoxin that impairs cognitive development in young children. During the State of the Union address President Donald Trump said he worked out a deal with energy-hungry data centers to build their own power plants. State officials are looking to curb Pennsylvania’s ongoing outbreak of bird flu.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- Monarch butterflies and hellbender salamanders await endangered species protection - Advocates say federal protections under the Endangered Species Act for species like the monarch and hellbender are overdue.
- How extreme weather and aging infrastructure led to months of ‘musty’ water in one Ohio village - Residents in Cadiz say the water looks, smells and tastes bad. Experts blame extreme weather, aging infrastructure and a lack of certified professionals.
- Ohio towns are pushing back against data centers to varying degrees of success - As rural communities in Ohio become hotspots for new AI data centers, some communities are fighting them, to varying degrees of success.
- Trump adminstration rolls back mercury rules for coal-fired power plants - The standard for mercury emissions from coal-fired power plants will revert back to a 2012 standard.
Additional links:
Trump said data centers should build their own power source, but offers few details