Consumers are pushing for less single-use packaging, but experts say big policy changes will make a bigger difference. A climate scientist says “no” to flying. Pitt students push for fossil fuel divestment. Will Pa. unions support a Democratic presidential candidate who opposes fracking? A settlement for U.S. Steel’s pollution and a criminal investigation over a pipeline explosion.

Pitt Students Occupy Cathedral of Learning Demanding Divestment from Fossil Fuels - As University Trustees voted to go carbon-neutral by 2037, students say it's not enough. They want a commitment from the school to divest from coal, oil and natural gas.

Want to Save the Planet? Expert Says Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff - With eco-friendly consumers avoiding plastic containers, green packaging is big business. But one expert says it's policy changes that will make the most difference.

Federal Prosecutors Investigating Pipeline Company in Connection with Beaver County Blast - A federal grand jury subpoena has been issued to the Revolution pipeline’s owner, Energy Transfer, for documents related to a 2018 explosion caused by a landslide. The pipeline had been in service less than a week. DEP issued a $30M fine for issues related to the explosion.

Why This Climate Scientist Says ‘No’ to Flying - Scientists do a lot of flying to meetings and conferences. For Peter Kalmus, flying 50,000 miles a year for his work was a huge chuck of his carbon footprint.

Constitution Pipeline Project Ended as Builder Cites ‘Diminished’ Return on Investment - Even though the project has ended, the Constitution’s impact will still be felt on at least one Pennsylvania farm. The pipeline would have brought natural gas to New York, where it faced opposition.