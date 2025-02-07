Several clean energy projects are already underway across the county, including a hydrogen hub that’s moving forward in western Pennsylvania. But will it survive President Trump’s campaign to undo Joe Biden’s climate legacy? At the second anniversary of the East Palestine train derailment, some residents were unimpressed with the parade of politicians who made an official visit. A new campaign hopes to bring more voices to the fight against air pollution.
Also, in his budget address, Governor Josh Shapiro said he plans to lower energy costs for families. Owners of the Mountain Valley Pipeline have asked federal regulators to approve a new, modified plan for an extension of the pipeline to take natural gas further south into North Carolina. A new lawsuit claims for the first time that people died because of the derailment and chemical contamination in East Palestine.
Additional Links:
- Toboggan time: Unique winter activity returns to Sullivan County: For updates on the slide, check the Eagles Mere Volunteer Fire Co. Facebook page or https://www.eaglesmeretobogganslide.com
- 2 years after train derailment, East Palestine residents still have questions about their health
- MVP Seeks Federal Nod For Modified North Carolina Extension
- As Trump takes aim at clean energy, will the Appalachian hydrogen hub survive? - Will Trump like hydrogen because it can be made with fossil fuels or will he say it's part of the "green scam"?
- Shapiro’s budget proposal includes changes to energy tax breaks, faster permit reviews - Governor Shapiro's energy proposals aim to encourage development of both fossil fuels and renewable energy sources.
- U.S. Steel Clairton plant explosion sends two workers to hospital, idles battery - Outdoor pollution levels rose around the plant after the explosion, but never exceeded federal short-term clean air standards.
- Campaign pushes for more voices in the fight against air pollution in Allegheny County - The "Freedom to Breathe" campaign was launched in Allegheny County to address the disproportionate impact of pollution on Black and brown communities.
- New lawsuit makes first wrongful death claims from toxic Norfolk Southern derailment in East Palestine - A group of 744 East Palestine area residents are also suing the CDC and EPA for negligence and response failures.